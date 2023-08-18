Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.29

During the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares were 13.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.56% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the TRKA share is $24.75, that puts it down -1818.6 from that peak though still a striking 20.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $21.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 831.17K shares over the past three months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TRKA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) registered a 20.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.56% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.68%, and it has moved by -44.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.55%. The short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 14.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, TRKA is trading at a discount of -16.28% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2023.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders own 7.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.61%, with the float percentage being 2.83%. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.