The Time To Buy AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Is Now

During the last session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.90% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the APCX share is $5.37, that puts it down -23.73 from that peak though still a striking 90.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $88.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.15K shares over the past three months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) registered a 18.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.90% in intraday trading to $4.34 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.56%, and it has moved by 141.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 395.66%. The short interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.79, which implies a decrease of -142.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.79 and $1.79 respectively. As a result, APCX is trading at a premium of 58.76% off the target high and 58.76% off the low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.10%. While earnings are projected to return 79.30% in 2023.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders own 25.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.49%, with the float percentage being 10.08%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 2.41% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 67900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58905.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.