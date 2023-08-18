The Time Is Right To Purchase Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN)

During the recent session, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the CFFN share is $9.70, that puts it down -55.45 from that peak though still a striking 16.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.24. The company’s market capitalization is $850.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 796.31K shares over the past three months.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) trade information

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.21% in intraday trading to $6.24 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -4.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.54%. The short interest in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is 6.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.76 day(s) to cover.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) shares have gone down -25.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.39% against -17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.60% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.9 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.10%. While earnings are projected to return 10.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

CFFN Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s Major holders

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. insiders own 7.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.71%, with the float percentage being 85.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.57 million shares (or 14.37% of all shares), a total value of $122.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.21 million shares, is of American Century Companies, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $101.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Equity Income. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.93 million, or about 5.82% of the stock, which is worth about $49.42 million.