The Future Belongs To Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.19% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the KBNT share is $1.60, that puts it down -158.06 from that peak though still a striking 46.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $9.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 483.06K shares over the past three months.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KBNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) trade information

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) registered a -22.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.19% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.09%, and it has moved by 0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.41%. The short interest in Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) is 9700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, KBNT is trading at a discount of -61.29% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.30% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $400k and $482k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -26.60% in 2023.

KBNT Dividends

Kubient Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Major holders

Kubient Inc. insiders own 25.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.59%, with the float percentage being 26.20%. Mithaq Capital Spc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 13.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $74859.0.