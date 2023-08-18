The $0.93 Value Of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.04% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BSFC share is $27.00, that puts it down -2803.23 from that peak though still a striking 18.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 828.16K shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a 12.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.30%, and it has moved by -17.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.37%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -7.53% off the target high and -7.53% off the low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -332.30% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 18 and August 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders