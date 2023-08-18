Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Is Down -24.73% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares were 119.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $219.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.83% or -$6.38. The 52-week high for the TSLA share is $313.80, that puts it down -43.14 from that peak though still a striking 53.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.81. The company’s market capitalization is $703.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 103.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.91 million shares over the past three months.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TSLA has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 21 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) registered a -2.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.83% in intraday trading to $219.22 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.65%, and it has moved by -24.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.49%. The short interest in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 78.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $252.17, which implies an increase of 13.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, TSLA is trading at a discount of -59.66% off the target high and 61.23% off the low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tesla Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares have gone up 2.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.74% against 19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.90% this quarter and then drop -24.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.71 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.62 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.96 billion and $24.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 121.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.68% per annum.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc. insiders own 13.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.21%, with the float percentage being 50.84%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,506 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 222.49 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $58.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 185.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 81.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.05 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62.05 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $7.64 billion.