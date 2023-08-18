Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s -13.55% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 10.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $39.13, that puts it down -166.73 from that peak though still a striking 0.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.55. The company’s market capitalization is $3.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.24 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RUN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.41% in intraday trading to $14.67 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.55%, and it has moved by -34.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.19%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 36.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.96, which implies an increase of 56.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.74 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of -309.0% off the target high and 13.16% off the low.

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone down -42.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -256.25% against 37.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 304.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

Sunrun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 2.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.87%, with the float percentage being 103.63%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 607 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.74 million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $584.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $344.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $159.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.14 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $147.51 million.