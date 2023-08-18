SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Declined -24.32% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SILV share is $7.56, that puts it down -59.83 from that peak though still a striking 12.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.16. The company’s market capitalization is $696.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $4.73 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.07%, and it has moved by -24.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.95%. The short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 10.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.84, which implies an increase of 30.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.59 and $7.65 respectively. As a result, SILV is trading at a discount of -61.73% off the target high and -18.18% off the low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares have gone down -13.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 223.81% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.40% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 390.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.03 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 161.90% in 2023.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.03%, with the float percentage being 60.37%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.4 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $84.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.63 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 4.66% of the stock, which is worth about $48.94 million.