Should Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Revive After A -198.87% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DRTS share is $10.61, that puts it down -198.87 from that peak though still a striking 22.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $247.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21070.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 46.92K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. DRTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) registered a -1.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.44% in intraday trading to $3.55 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.91%, and it has moved by -11.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.45%. The short interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) is 83970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.50, which implies an increase of 77.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, DRTS is trading at a discount of -547.89% off the target high and -153.52% off the low.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares have gone up 3.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.89% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -333.30% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -33.40% in 2023.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. insiders own 45.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.01%, with the float percentage being 1.86%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Corbin Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73691.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.