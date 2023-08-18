Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s traded shares were 3.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.99% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SATX share is $79.21, that puts it down -19219.51 from that peak though still a striking 31.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $31.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 245.06K shares over the past three months.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) registered a 35.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.99% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.66%, and it has moved by 6.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.85%. The short interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Satixfy Communications Ltd. insiders own 55.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.18%, with the float percentage being 20.77%. Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Atalaya Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.