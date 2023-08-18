PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL): Can A Stock That’s Down -64.74% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL)’s traded shares were 24.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 136.25% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the CELL share is $4.56, that puts it down -385.11 from that peak though still a striking 59.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $91.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.75K shares over the past three months.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CELL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Celsius Holdings, Inc.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) trade information

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) registered a 136.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 136.25% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.98%, and it has moved by 42.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.63%. The short interest in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 82.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CELL is trading at a discount of -751.06% off the target high and -219.15% off the low.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PhenomeX Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) shares have gone down -46.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.01% against 12.30.

While earnings are projected to return -32.40% in 2023.

CELL Dividends

PhenomeX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ:CELL)’s Major holders

PhenomeX Inc. insiders own 11.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.85%, with the float percentage being 63.34%. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.39 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $5.51 million.