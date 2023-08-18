Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Has Been Falling -28.75% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 30.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.90% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $54.93, that puts it down -50.45 from that peak though still a striking 5.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.65. The company’s market capitalization is $204.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.14 million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a 2.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.90% in intraday trading to $36.51 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by 0.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.77%. The short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 45.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.09, which implies an increase of 17.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, PFE is trading at a discount of -105.42% off the target high and 12.35% off the low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone down -15.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -49.39% against -9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -65.70% this quarter and then drop -32.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.73 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.04 billion and $24.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -30.00% and then drop by -17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.30% in 2023.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders