Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 90.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.41% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $20.24, that puts it down -43.04 from that peak though still a striking 58.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $29.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 82.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 84.94 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. PLTR has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -8.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.41% in intraday trading to $14.15 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.18%, and it has moved by -21.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.28%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 119.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.65, which implies a decrease of -3.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -76.68% off the target high and 64.66% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone up 39.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 266.67% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $555.39 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $599.37 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $470.31 million and $508.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 17.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.61%. While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2023.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.28%, with the float percentage being 39.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,079 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 168.58 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $327.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.85 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $249.44 million.