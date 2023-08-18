Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU):The Stock Was Up 5.26 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NXU share is $243.99, that puts it down -128315.79 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 931.54K shares over the past three months.

Nxu Inc. (NXU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NXU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Nxu Inc. (NXU) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.18% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.54%, and it has moved by -68.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies an increase of 74.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $0.75 respectively. As a result, NXU is trading at a discount of -294.74% off the target high and -294.74% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2023.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Nxu Inc. insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.48%, with the float percentage being 3.56%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.