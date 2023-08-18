Now Is A Good Time To Buy Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)

During the last session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 51.50% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the TPET share is $3.00, that puts it down -270.37 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $20.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.92K shares over the past three months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) registered a 51.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 51.50% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.86%, and it has moved by -27.39% in 30 days. The short interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is 66410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Trio Petroleum Corp. insiders own 61.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41750.0.