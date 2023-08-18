Now Is A Good Time To Buy B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)

During the recent session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $4.40, that puts it down -46.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.24 million shares over the past three months.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.99%, and it has moved by -17.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.49%. The short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 11.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares have gone down -10.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $482 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.89%. While earnings are projected to return 24.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.12%, with the float percentage being 61.71%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 408 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 143.09 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $429.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 103.74 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $311.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 62.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42.98 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $129.17 million.