Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Have Dropped -56.27% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 10.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $3.74, that puts it down -2571.43 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.53K shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.76%, and it has moved by 4.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.43%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.94, which implies an increase of 99.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.94 and $21.94 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -15571.43% off the target high and -15571.43% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -79.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.46% against 17.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 67.10% in 2023.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 11.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.26%, with the float percentage being 36.25%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 7.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80060.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 47284.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34479.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8966.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4841.0.