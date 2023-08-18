Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU): With The Stock Up 43.09 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.60% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the AIU share is $1.40, that puts it down -13.82 from that peak though still a striking 43.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $63.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.29K shares over the past three months.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) trade information

Meta Data Limited (AIU) registered a 19.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.60% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.03%, and it has moved by 16.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.48%. The short interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) is 43980.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $301.85, which implies an increase of 99.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $301.85 and $301.85 respectively. As a result, AIU is trading at a discount of -24440.65% off the target high and -24440.65% off the low.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41,605.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $836.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.70%. While earnings are projected to return 88.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.14% per annum.

AIU Dividends

Meta Data Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)’s Major holders