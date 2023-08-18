Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) On Thursday – Up 67.78% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.80% or -$1.96. The 52-week high for the LI share is $47.33, that puts it down -21.8 from that peak though still a striking 67.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $43.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.64 million shares over the past three months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Li Auto Inc. (LI) registered a -4.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.80% in intraday trading to $38.86 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by 3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.72%. The short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 28.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $390.29, which implies an increase of 90.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $252.43 and $527.22 respectively. As a result, LI is trading at a discount of -1256.72% off the target high and -549.59% off the low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li Auto Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares have gone up 57.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9,200.00% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 220.00% this quarter and then jump 625.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 143.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.61 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.87 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.37 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 236.20% and then jump by 90.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -497.60% in 2023.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.45%, with the float percentage being 13.45%. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.55 million shares (or 1.45% of all shares), a total value of $485.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $392.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 7.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $289.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.11 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $275.09 million.