Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE: NCLH) -4.98% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $22.75, that puts it down -35.42 from that peak though still a striking 35.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.83. The company’s market capitalization is $7.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.60 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $16.80 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by -18.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.74%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 32.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 16.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -54.76% off the target high and 13.69% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone down -5.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.10% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 210.90% this quarter and then jump 103.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.58 billion and $1.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.30% and then jump by 38.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 56.10% in 2023.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.04%, with the float percentage being 60.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 669 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.67 million shares (or 11.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.78 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $778.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 17.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.78 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $156.39 million.