Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Still A Buy After plugging 1.07% Last Week?

During the last session, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s traded shares were 69.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $174.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.94% or $1.62. The 52-week high for the JNJ share is $181.04, that puts it down -4.04 from that peak though still a striking 13.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $150.11. The company’s market capitalization is $447.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.38 million shares over the past three months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) registered a 0.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.94% in intraday trading to $174.01 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.07%, and it has moved by 9.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.84%. The short interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 25.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $183.67, which implies an increase of 5.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $167.00 and $215.00 respectively. As a result, JNJ is trading at a discount of -23.56% off the target high and 4.03% off the low.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Johnson & Johnson has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares have gone up 9.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.91% against -9.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return -13.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.32% per annum.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Johnson & Johnson is 4.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Johnson & Johnson insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.79%, with the float percentage being 70.86%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,683 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 247.48 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $40.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 199.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 79.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60.44 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $10.68 billion.