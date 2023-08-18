Is Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -35.10% or -$4.37. The 52-week high for the EVLO share is $54.20, that puts it down -570.79 from that peak though still a striking 93.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $132.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 883.71K shares over the past three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EVLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) registered a -35.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -35.10% in intraday trading to $8.08 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.68%, and it has moved by -18.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.46%. The short interest in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies a decrease of -24.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EVLO is trading at a discount of -23.76% off the target high and 62.87% off the low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares have gone down -50.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.43% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.10% this quarter and then jump 83.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2023.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.77%, with the float percentage being 76.81%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.52 million shares (or 13.39% of all shares), a total value of $20.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $16.6 million.