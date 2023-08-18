Is Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) Still A Buy After sinking -26.72% Last Week?

During the last session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.92% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the ALLK share is $8.73, that puts it down -163.75 from that peak though still a striking 0.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $305.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 943.26K shares over the past three months.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ALLK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) registered a -10.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.92% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.72%, and it has moved by -29.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.45%. The short interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 6.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.17, which implies an increase of 59.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ALLK is trading at a discount of -564.65% off the target high and 24.47% off the low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allakos Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares have gone down -47.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.43% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.10% this quarter and then jump 12.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10%. While earnings are projected to return -0.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders