Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)

During the recent session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.30% or $1.87. The 52-week high for the BLMN share is $28.67, that puts it down -4.29 from that peak though still a striking 34.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.96. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BLMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) registered a 7.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.30% in intraday trading to $27.49 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.92%, and it has moved by -2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.63%. The short interest in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is 11.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.73, which implies an increase of 7.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, BLMN is trading at a discount of -27.32% off the target high and 1.78% off the low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares have gone up 2.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.70% this quarter and then jump 16.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.05 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 12.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.90% per annum.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. insiders own 4.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.92%, with the float percentage being 119.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.4 million shares (or 15.38% of all shares), a total value of $360.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $332.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $53.94 million.