ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN): Is It Possible To Be Up 216.53% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.42% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $20.69, that puts it down -31.78 from that peak though still a striking 77.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) registered a -2.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.42% in intraday trading to $15.70 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.43%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.31%. The short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 17.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.89, which implies an increase of 31.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -65.61% off the target high and 17.2% off the low.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunoGen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 273.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.55% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 109.70% this quarter and then jump 126.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 218.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.53 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.31 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.48 million and $41.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 697.50% and then jump by 177.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -30.10% in 2023.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.66%, with the float percentage being 84.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.9 million shares (or 8.40% of all shares), a total value of $394.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $394.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $32.83 million.