How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Given A -50.89% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 2.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $10.45, that puts it down -54.59 from that peak though still a striking 58.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.52 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $6.76 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.52%, and it has moved by 10.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.22%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 33.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.61, which implies an increase of 11.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.70 and $10.20 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of -50.89% off the target high and 0.89% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have gone down -10.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $393.66 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $317.3 million by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 87.90% in 2023.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders