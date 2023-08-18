HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the HDB share is $71.76, that puts it down -14.76 from that peak though still a striking 11.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.22. The company’s market capitalization is $139.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HDB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 38 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.69.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) trade information

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.11% in intraday trading to $62.53 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.71%, and it has moved by -11.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.21%. The short interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.49, which implies an increase of 16.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.75 and $89.36 respectively. As a result, HDB is trading at a discount of -42.91% off the target high and -0.35% off the low.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HDFC Bank Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) shares have gone down -9.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.14% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.50% this quarter and then jump 6.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.53%. While earnings are projected to return 4.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.40% per annum.

HDB Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HDFC Bank Limited is 0.70, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s Major holders

HDFC Bank Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.70%, with the float percentage being 13.70%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 792 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.63 million shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.16 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $889.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $253.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $195.44 million.