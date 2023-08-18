Given A -212.98% Drop From High, Can MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the MVIS share is $8.20, that puts it down -212.98 from that peak though still a striking 30.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $440.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.12 million shares over the past three months.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MVIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $2.62 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.07%, and it has moved by -35.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.66%. The short interest in MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 41.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 34.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, MVIS is trading at a discount of -52.67% off the target high and -52.67% off the low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MicroVision Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) shares have gone down -10.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.88% against -22.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.80%. While earnings are projected to return -19.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders