Does Nextracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.77% or -$2.24. The 52-week high for the NXT share is $46.55, that puts it down -27.19 from that peak though still a striking 22.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.24. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) registered a -5.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.77% in intraday trading to $36.60 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.14%, and it has moved by -7.51% in 30 days. The short interest in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is 4.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.20, which implies an increase of 25.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NXT is trading at a discount of -63.93% off the target high and 4.37% off the low.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nextracker Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nextracker Inc. (NXT) shares have gone up 12.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 512.50% against 37.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $542.91 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $642.46 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -59.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.90% per annum.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders