Could Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s traded shares were 9.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.12% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BBLG share is $54.00, that puts it down -5410.2 from that peak though still a striking 23.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.32K shares over the past three months.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BBLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) registered a 22.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.12% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.41%, and it has moved by -25.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.75%. The short interest in Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 25090.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.88, which implies an increase of 79.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, BBLG is trading at a discount of -665.31% off the target high and -129.59% off the low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.60% this quarter and then jump 40.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.80%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2023.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Bone Biologics Corporation insiders own 13.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.23%, with the float percentage being 3.74%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $71500.0.