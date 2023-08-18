Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Given A -130.26% drop From High?

During the recent session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $117.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $6.94. The 52-week high for the GNRC share is $270.35, that puts it down -130.26 from that peak though still a striking 26.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $86.29. The company’s market capitalization is $7.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GNRC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.53.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.29% in intraday trading to $117.41 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.16%, and it has moved by -20.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.07%. The short interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.19, which implies an increase of 16.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $179.00 respectively. As a result, GNRC is trading at a discount of -52.46% off the target high and 36.12% off the low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generac Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares have gone down -9.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.05% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.60% this quarter and then jump 19.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.09 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return -34.80% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.44% per annum.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 17 and October 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Generac Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.53%, with the float percentage being 92.03%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 982 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.92 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $809.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $483.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $171.21 million.