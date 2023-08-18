Can SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 75.92% YTD?

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 29.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $11.70, that puts it down -44.27 from that peak though still a striking 47.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.24. The company’s market capitalization is $7.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 54.24 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SOFI has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $8.11 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.00%, and it has moved by -17.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.99%. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 114.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.03, which implies an increase of 19.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -97.29% off the target high and 63.01% off the low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoFi Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares have gone up 11.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.50% against 19.70.

While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2023.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders