Can BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -0.93% YTD?

During the recent session, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 4.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $6.39. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $179.85, that puts it down -66.6 from that peak though still a striking 36.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.30. The company’s market capitalization is $11.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BILL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.29% in intraday trading to $107.95 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by -16.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.69%. The short interest in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 7.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $130.89, which implies an increase of 17.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of -85.27% off the target high and 36.08% off the low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BILL Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares have gone up 11.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.24% against 20.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 192.90% this quarter and then jump 11.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300.22 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.64 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -169.10% in 2023.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

BILL Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.57%, with the float percentage being 104.70%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 625 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.54 million shares (or 11.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.82 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 5.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $619.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $331.41 million.