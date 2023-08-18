Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Shares Have Been Up About 106.00% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $133.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.76% or $3.59. The 52-week high for the BLDR share is $156.85, that puts it down -17.36 from that peak though still a striking 60.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.70. The company’s market capitalization is $16.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BLDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.73.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) registered a 2.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.76% in intraday trading to $133.65 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by -3.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.48%. The short interest in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $172.29, which implies an increase of 22.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, BLDR is trading at a discount of -64.61% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Builders FirstSource Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares have gone up 62.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.56% against -7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.30% this quarter and then drop -20.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.84 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.14 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.28 billion and $4.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.40% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 95.70%. While earnings are projected to return 98.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.10% per annum.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Builders FirstSource Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.53%, with the float percentage being 105.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 772 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.03 million shares (or 12.02% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $388.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $290.08 million.