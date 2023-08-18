Boom Or Bust: Where Does UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.16% or -$3.04. The 52-week high for the URGN share is $24.13, that puts it down -30.93 from that peak though still a striking 62.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.87. The company’s market capitalization is $534.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.94K shares over the past three months.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. URGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.85.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) registered a -14.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.16% in intraday trading to $18.43 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.11%, and it has moved by 89.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.88%. The short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.25, which implies an increase of 53.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, URGN is trading at a discount of -193.0% off the target high and 2.33% off the low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UroGen Pharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares have gone up 100.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.84% against 12.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.80% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.03 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.27 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.15 million and $18.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.60% and then jump by 28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 2.90% in 2023.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

UroGen Pharma Ltd. insiders own 9.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.68%, with the float percentage being 73.92%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $46.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.