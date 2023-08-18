Boom Or Bust: Where Does Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.75% or $7.49. The 52-week high for the DLB share is $91.01, that puts it down -7.95 from that peak though still a striking 27.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.55. The company’s market capitalization is $8.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.84K shares over the past three months.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) trade information

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) registered a 9.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.75% in intraday trading to $84.31 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.94%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.36%. The short interest in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.00, which implies an increase of 13.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $98.00 respectively. As a result, DLB is trading at a discount of -16.24% off the target high and -16.24% off the low.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dolby Laboratories Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) shares have gone up 0.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.46% against -11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.90% this quarter and then drop -2.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $353.67 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.00%. While earnings are projected to return -39.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

DLB Dividends

Dolby Laboratories Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dolby Laboratories Inc. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s Major holders

Dolby Laboratories Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.61%, with the float percentage being 96.26%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 566 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.18 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $522.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $423.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $250.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $153.27 million.