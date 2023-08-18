BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)’s Stock Is Up 5.43%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the BCRX share is $15.12, that puts it down -116.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BCRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $BioLineRx Ltd.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.16% in intraday trading to $7.00 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.15%. The short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 39.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.10, which implies an increase of 53.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of -328.57% off the target high and -14.29% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone down -31.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.04% against 11.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30%. While earnings are projected to return -29.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 44.80% per annum.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.70%, with the float percentage being 94.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.5 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $109.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 6.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $64.89 million.