American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AMWL share is $5.10, that puts it down -280.6 from that peak though still a striking -1.49% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $408.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AMWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

American Well Corporation (AMWL) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.76%, and it has moved by -40.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.33%. The short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is 9.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.64, which implies an increase of 49.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, AMWL is trading at a discount of -198.51% off the target high and -49.25% off the low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Well Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares have gone down -65.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -115.15% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.00% this quarter and then jump 72.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.16 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.01 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.21 million and $79.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.70% and then drop by -11.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -42.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders own 9.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.70%, with the float percentage being 63.67%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.21 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $46.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $15.91 million.