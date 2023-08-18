AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Is Up 12.95% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -45.80% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.56% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the ALVR share is $10.29, that puts it down -270.14 from that peak though still a striking 12.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $320.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 687.94K shares over the past three months.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) registered a 12.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.56% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.46%, and it has moved by -16.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.26%. The short interest in AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 7.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.75, which implies an increase of 85.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, ALVR is trading at a discount of -871.22% off the target high and -439.57% off the low.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AlloVir Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares have gone down -55.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.00% this quarter and then drop -10.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 19.60% in 2023.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc. insiders own 49.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.14%, with the float percentage being 69.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $32.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ACAP Strategic Fund owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $14.22 million.