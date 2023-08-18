After Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Surges -71.67% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares were 47.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $133.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$1.09. The 52-week high for the AMZN share is $143.63, that puts it down -7.2 from that peak though still a striking 39.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1383.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 59.40 million shares over the past three months.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 55 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 46 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $133.98 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.31%, and it has moved by -1.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.46%. The short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 70.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $170.51, which implies an increase of 21.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $129.90 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, AMZN is trading at a discount of -71.67% off the target high and 3.05% off the low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amazon.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares have gone up 32.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 204.23% against 20.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.10% this quarter and then jump 2,100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.41 billion as predicted by 35 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.34 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.1 billion and $149.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.30% and then jump by 11.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.00%. While earnings are projected to return -108.20% in 2023.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders own 9.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.53%, with the float percentage being 67.05%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5,439 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 725.91 million shares (or 7.07% of all shares), a total value of $94.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 610.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 263.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 205.18 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $17.23 billion.