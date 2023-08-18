Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 58.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $104.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.57% or -$2.75. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $132.83, that puts it down -27.18 from that peak though still a striking 47.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.57. The company’s market capitalization is $172.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 69.76 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 27 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a -2.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.57% in intraday trading to $104.44 this Thursday, 08/17/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.25%, and it has moved by -10.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.23%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 25.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.24, which implies an increase of 26.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -91.5% off the target high and 9.04% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up 22.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.71% against -13.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.90%. While earnings are projected to return -67.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.14% per annum.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders