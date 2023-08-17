Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Rose 80.62% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 143.40%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s traded shares were 3.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ZYNE share is $1.38, that puts it down -6.98 from that peak though still a striking 80.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $68.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.61K shares over the past three months.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ZYNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 286.46%, and it has moved by 253.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.15%. The short interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 40730.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.17, which implies an increase of 59.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.11 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ZYNE is trading at a discount of -442.64% off the target high and 13.95% off the low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) shares have gone up 126.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.54% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 145.00% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 13.60% in 2023.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders