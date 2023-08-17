Why Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.68% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the GFI share is $17.78, that puts it down -56.38 from that peak though still a striking 38.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.03. The company’s market capitalization is $10.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.85 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GFI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) registered a -10.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.68% in intraday trading to $11.37 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.86%, and it has moved by -28.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.39%. The short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 8.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.94, which implies an increase of 23.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.82 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GFI is trading at a discount of -58.31% off the target high and -12.75% off the low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Fields Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares have gone up 12.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.09% against 17.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 86.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.20% per annum.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Fields Limited is 0.41, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders