Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s traded shares were 16.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.23% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the UP share is $27.45, that puts it down -1477.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $51.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.45.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) registered a 15.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.23% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.54%, and it has moved by -14.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.56%. The short interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 94.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, UP is trading at a discount of -1739.08% off the target high and -1739.08% off the low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) shares have gone down -84.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.12% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then jump 69.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $378.65 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.62 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $381.45 million and $408.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then drop by -6.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -143.50% in 2023.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Wheels Up Experience Inc. insiders own 11.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.70%, with the float percentage being 50.25%. Delta Air Lines Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.2 million shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.