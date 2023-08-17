What To Expect Going Ahead For ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) Given Its -5.59 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $164.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.59% or -$9.7. The 52-week high for the RMD share is $243.52, that puts it down -48.48 from that peak though still a striking -5.62% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $173.23. The company’s market capitalization is $23.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 862.50K shares over the past three months.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) trade information

ResMed Inc. (RMD) registered a -5.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.59% in intraday trading to $164.01 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -24.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.53%. The short interest in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $242.87, which implies an increase of 32.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $204.46 and $275.00 respectively. As a result, RMD is trading at a discount of -67.67% off the target high and -24.66% off the low.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ResMed Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ResMed Inc. (RMD) shares have gone down -23.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.25% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.90% this quarter and then jump 4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 63.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.30% per annum.

RMD Dividends

ResMed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ResMed Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s Major holders

ResMed Inc. insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.79%, with the float percentage being 67.67%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,036 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ResMed Inc. (RMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $926.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.41 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $709.64 million.