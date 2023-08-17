What To Expect Going Ahead For Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Given Its -17.19 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.19% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the LUNR share is $136.00, that puts it down -2232.76 from that peak though still a striking -13.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.60. The company’s market capitalization is $89.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.95K shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LUNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) registered a -17.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.19% in intraday trading to $5.83 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.21%, and it has moved by -33.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.52%. The short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 0.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 52.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, LUNR is trading at a discount of -174.44% off the target high and -54.37% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 82.00% in 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc. insiders own 64.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.27%, with the float percentage being 69.12%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $10.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Quarry LP’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.54 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16204.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value.