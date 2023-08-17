What To Expect As Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Delivers An 6.23% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the QSR share is $78.30, that puts it down -11.52 from that peak though still a striking 26.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.26. The company’s market capitalization is $22.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. QSR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) trade information

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $70.21 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.23%, and it has moved by -9.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.44%. The short interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is 9.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.77, which implies an increase of 14.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, QSR is trading at a discount of -28.19% off the target high and 0.3% off the low.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Restaurant Brands International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) shares have gone up 6.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.91% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.40% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.83 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.73 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.90%. While earnings are projected to return 20.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.32% per annum.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 2.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

Restaurant Brands International Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.17%, with the float percentage being 90.65%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 692 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 41.73 million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $3.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.35 million shares, is of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 13.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $875.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.38 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $831.13 million.