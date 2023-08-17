What To Expect As Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Delivers An -48.20% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.13% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the NVEI share is $43.81, that puts it down -157.55 from that peak though still a striking 5.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.13. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.47K shares over the past three months.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NVEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) registered a 5.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $17.01 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.18%, and it has moved by -53.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.25%. The short interest in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is 2.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.84, which implies an increase of 51.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, NVEI is trading at a discount of -252.73% off the target high and -29.34% off the low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvei Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares have gone down -48.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.68% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.70% this quarter and then drop -2.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $305.1 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.59 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $197.15 million and $220.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.80% and then jump by 46.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 17.25% per annum.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nuvei Corporation is 0.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Nuvei Corporation insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.09%, with the float percentage being 62.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 11.45% of all shares), a total value of $213.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.75 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 10.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $100.2 million.