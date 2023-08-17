What To Expect As Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Delivers An -76.67% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 13.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 15.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $11.80, that puts it down -725.17 from that peak though still a striking 79.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $37.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Limited (GNS) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $1.43 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 90.67%, and it has moved by 102.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.93%. The short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 77.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, GNS is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -319.58% off the low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares have gone down -76.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.57% against 13.80.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.78 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -810.50% in 2023.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders own 30.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.10%, with the float percentage being 1.57%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $73535.0.