What Should You Do With Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.73% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the VITL share is $18.18, that puts it down -51.5 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $494.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.15K shares over the past three months.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VITL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) registered a 5.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.73% in intraday trading to $12.00 this Wednesday, 08/16/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.92%, and it has moved by 7.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.29%. The short interest in Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 35.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, VITL is trading at a discount of -83.33% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vital Farms Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) shares have gone down -20.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,300.00% against 5.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return -48.70% in 2023.

VITL Dividends

Vital Farms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Vital Farms Inc. insiders own 34.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.41%, with the float percentage being 96.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.56 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $42.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.57 million shares, is of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s that is approximately 6.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and American Century Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $17.15 million.